Tigers Minor Leaguer Chace Numata Dead At 27 After Skateboard Accident

Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died in a Pennsylvania hospital on Monday at the age of 27 … after sustaining serious injuries in a skateboarding accident last week.

According to police, Numata -- who played for the Tigers double-A and triple-A affiliate this season -- was riding his skateboard home early Friday morning around 2 AM when he appears to have fallen and hit his head.

Minutes later a motorist saw Chace on the ground -- unconscious and bleeding -- and called 911. Emergency responders transported Numata to the hospital … where he remained until passing away earlier today.

Numata was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He also spent time with the Yankees organization before signing with the Tigers organization before this season.

Numata -- in 77 games this season -- had a .244 batting average with 4 home runs and 28 RBI's. Over his career, Chace played in 575 minor league games.

The Tigers released the following statement on Chace's death, saying … “The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chace Numata. Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system."