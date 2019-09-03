Chris Jericho Claims Championship Belt Stolen, Cops Investigating

Breaking News

It appears Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship belt got SNATCHED ... 'cause the wrestling superstar claims his shiny new hardware was stolen over the weekend.

The 48-year-old filed a police report with Tallahassee PD in Florida on Sunday ... saying he landed at the airport and headed over to Longhorn Steakhouse for some food ... and somehow along the way the belt went missing.

It's confusing ... here's what the police doc says.

"The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing."

It's unclear if the stolen (or lost) belt was the new AEW belt Jericho won on Saturday ... but it's likely it was.

According to the report, responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt ... but couldn't come up with it.

In the report ... the victim is listed as Christopher “Jericho” Irvine, W/M, 11/9/70″

We've reached out to Jericho for comment ... so far, no word back.