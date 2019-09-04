Kevin Hart Crash 911 Caller Said Victims Trapped Under Crushed Roof

Exclusive

Moments after Kevin Hart's car careened off the road a witness surveyed the damage and called 911 to report there were people stuck, and first responders would need to cut them out of the vehicle.

The male caller said there were 2 people stuck, but "There was 3 [people] I guess" -- referring to the fact Kevin's security had already taken him from the crash scene.

The caller also said everyone was conscious, and "scared because they're stuck in there." He added, "The roof is crushed, the car is totaled."

It sounds like there was at least one other civilian on the scene trying to help before cops and the fire department arrived. Something new we learned from this call is that the driver, Jared Black, was able to free himself from the car eventually.

The caller said Jared "looked hurt," but the woman -- Jared's fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman -- was still stuck inside the destroyed 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.