'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie Courted By XFL After Cut By Raiders

Breaking News

Jon Gruden's loss could be Vince McMahon's gain ... 'cause "Last Chance U" star Ronald Ollie is getting an invite to join the XFL.

Ollie became a fan favorite on the Netflix docuseries ... which followed the East Mississippi Community College football team for the first 2 seasons.

The guy clearly has talent ... he showed that on 'LCU' and went on to ball out at Nicholls State from 2016-2018, earning 13.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

Ollie earned a Southland All-Conference honorable mention in 2018 ... which was enough to land him an invite to Oakland Raiders training camp earlier this season.

But the 'Chance' star is getting another chance if he wants it ... 'cause XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has formally extended an invitation for Ollie to join the new league's player draft pool.

BTW -- Some notable ex-NFLers have already accepted their invite -- from Ryan Mallett to Landry Jones.

The 23-year-old's brief stint on the Raiders was documented on HBO's "Hard Knocks" ... which showed him skipping medical meetings and getting cut very quickly.