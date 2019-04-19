Johnny Manziel Open to XFL ... I Just Wanna Play Football

Johnny Manziel Open to XFL, I Just Wanna Play Football

EXCLUSIVE

Good news for Vince McMahon ... Johnny Manziel says he's down to play in the new XFL.

Oh, and Manziel also says the whole "John Manziel" thing is WRONG -- he's "Johnny for life!"

The QB was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood on Thursday when we asked about his football career -- and if he would be open to a stint in the XFL, which is set to launch in Feb. 2020.

"Any football," 26-year-old Manziel told us ... "Any football options."

Our photog followed up, "You just want to play football?" -- to which Manziel replied, "That's all it is man. Ball 24/7."

The only major issue for Johnny ... when Vince previously suggested Manziel wouldn't be eligible to play in the XFL due to his history of "criminality" -- which includes an allegation of domestic violence.

That charge was later dropped -- and recently, new XFL commish Oliver Luck said the league would be open to signing Manziel.

"If he is able to meet our standards and if our coaches think he’s one of the top quarterbacks out there that can help us,” Luck said ... “Certainly we have no reason not to believe he couldn’t be in the mix."

Manziel has previously said he's 100% focused on getting back in the NFL -- we'll see if the XFL is the right path to get him there.