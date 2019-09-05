Chicago Kids Group Ripped for Insensitive Pic, Teen Defends Org as NFL Donates
NFL, Roc Nation Donation Group Criticized for 2016 Pic ... Teen Says He Wanted to Cut His Locks
9/5/2019 3:27 PM PT
One of the groups getting $200k from the NFL and Meek Mill is getting blasted for a 2016 photo of its founder cutting a young man's locks -- but the kid himself says it's much ado about nothing.
The pic was tweeted by Crushers Club -- a Chicago youth empowerment group -- almost 3 years ago, and shows Sally Hazelgrove cutting the locks of a teen named Kobe. Someone on the Internet dug up the tweet after TMZ broke the story ... the NFL's Inspire Change program, along with Meek, would be donating money to Crushers Club.
The social media backlash is focused on the imagery -- a white woman cutting Kobe's locks -- and Sally's caption, "It's symbolic of change and their desire for a better life." People who are critical think it reeks of cultural insensitivity.
Kobe himself, though, says the critics have it all wrong. Once the Internet outrage began, he quickly posted a video explaining that HE wanted to cut his hair. "That's something I wanted to do because I was tired of it. Tired of gang banging, tired of messing up. Now, I'm a changed young man."
The NFL and Meek Mill clearly agree with Kobe when it comes to the work Crushers Club is doing for Chicago's at-risk youth. Meek is in the Windy City -- for his NFL Kickoff concert with Meghan Trainor and Rapsody -- and also to donate the $200k to Crushers on behalf of himself and Rapsody for Inspire Change.
We reached out to Hazelgrove and she echoed Kobe's statement -- that she was only cutting his hair at his request.
One source involved in Thursday's event said the attacks on Hazelgrove -- who's worked tirelessly for Chicago kids -- came off as reverse racism. Criticism aside ... the event and the donation are going forward as scheduled.
