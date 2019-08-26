Diddy Defends Jay-Z, Stop Trashing Hov Over NFL Deal!!!

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Diddy is throwing his support behind his friend, Jay-Z -- and clapping back at the haters who have been blasting Jay for getting into bed with the NFL.

As we previously reported, Jay and NFL commish Roger Goodell announced a partnership earlier this month -- where Roc Nation will head up music, entertainment and social justice efforts for the NFL.

Some went after Jay saying he turned his back on Colin Kaepernick after publicly supporting the QB in the past. Jay explained that he's trying to turn Colin's kneeling protest into a tangible change for people affected by police brutality.

Now, Diddy is going to bat for Jay too -- while continuing to show support for Colin as well.

"Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me," Diddy said on social media.

"He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!"

As for Kap, Diddy said he's proud of the QB -- adding, "I’ll continue to support him in every way possible."

Diddy says he believes Jay will do some incredible things in his partnership with the NFL -- explaining, "It’s time to play chess not checkers."

Diddy also spelled out why he cares so much about Jay-Z's success.

"I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in."

"This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us."

"I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION."