Kenny Stills Rips Jay-Z For NFL Comments, 'Didn't Seem Very Informed'

Kenny Stills -- a Miami Dolphins star who STILL kneels for the national anthem -- is clearly upset with Jay-Z for comments he made after teaming up with the NFL, ripping the guy in the team's locker room Monday.

Stills says Jay came off as "uninformed" when he told members of the media last week that "we've moved past kneeling" and on to "actionable items."

"He's not an NFL player," Stills said. "He's never been on a knee."

Kenny Stills on Jay-Z/NFL paternship: "Talking about we're moving past kneeling like he ever protested... Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people... I wonder if he's read my Facebook/IG comments or what people say to me... It didn't seem very informed." pic.twitter.com/QGak3JKCcO — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 19, 2019 @CameronWolfe

Kenny says he's frustrated that Jay-Z made it seem like he was speaking "for the people like he had spoken to the people" ... and says Jay NEVER reached out to him or Colin Kaepernick before signing on to Roger Goodell's team.

"I wonder how many common people that he knows or that he's spoken to," Stills said. "I wonder if he's read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments. Or some of the things that people say to me."

"To be able to speak on it and say that we're moving past something, it didn't seem very informed."

Stills' comments come on the heels of Kaepernick seemingly taking a jab at Jay-Z over the weekend, when Colin wrote on social media, "My Brothers @e_reid35 @kstills @ithinkisee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats."