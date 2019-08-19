Vic Mensa Says Jay-Z Will Hire Kaepernick When He Buys NFL Team

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Rapper Vic Mensa believes Jay-Z is still looking out for Colin Kaepernick -- and will make sure the QB gets HIRED when Hov becomes an NFL owner.

"I would be surprised if Kaepernick doesn't get a job with Hov being in the NFL," Mensa told us on the way out of The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

"We know the NFL is a slave game, so to have a black man in there ... especially a black man with a socially conscious responsibility, cause i know that's how Hov feels, man ... I believe that Kap gonna get that job and I believe that Hov's intentions are in the right place."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Jay-Z will have a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team -- a plan that will all come together in the "very near future."

Some people have been attacking Jay -- claiming he's betraying Colin Kaepernick and sold out the black community to work with the NFL.

In fact, Kap's good friend, Eric Reid, has been extremely critical of Jay -- calling the ownership move "despicable" and accusing Jay of putting money over the community.

Mensa tells us he still has tremendous respect for Kaepernick and the work he's done -- but says the community should get behind Jay buying an NFL team because ultimately it's a good thing for black people.