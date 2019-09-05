Kevin Hart Wrapped 2 Movies Before Car Crash ... Other Projects In Limbo

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kevin Hart's serious car crash and lengthy rehab won't impact two of his movies currently in production ... but he's got a slew of other projects that are now up in the air.

Our sources tell us ... Kevin just wrapped two big flicks -- "Fatherhood" and "Jumanji: The Next Level" -- only days before he suffered 3 spinal fractures during his horrific Labor Day weekend car accident.

Backgrid

Kevin was in Boston last week for his final day of shooting on "Fatherhood" ... he wrapped Tuesday, and was involved in the car crash the following Sunday morning in the Malibu Hills.

We're told Kevin previously finished his work on the 'Jumanji' sequel ... but the fate of his other movies is very much uncertain.

One of those projects is an action comedy called "My Own Worst Enemy" ... which Kevin is supposed to star in and produce. He's been tapped to play an agent with a license to kill, and the plot calls for him to get help from an unlikely source.

Problem is ... Kevin's staring down weeks -- if not months -- of grueling physical rehab on his surgically-repaired back. Not the ideal precursor for starring in an action movie.

Kevin's team is mum on whether the schedule for "My Own Worst Enemy" will be affected by his injuries, and they won't say if he'll even be able to appear in the movie.