Roscoe Parrish Shocked By Warrants In Arrest Video, 'I Played In The NFL'

Ex-Buffalo Bills stud Roscoe Parrish was shocked to learn he had warrants out for his arrest during a traffic stop last month ... telling cops, "I live a clean life. I played in the NFL!"

The 37-year-old former receiver was busted for a routine traffic violation on Aug. 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ... when cops realized he had two serious warrants out for his arrest.

One was for stalking, while the other was for writing a threat to kill ... but you can see on the arrest video, obtained by TMZ Sports, Parrish is floored when cops tell him the news.

"I'm retired," Parrish says. "I live a clean life ... I played in the NFL!"

"No sh*t?!" one officer responds. "Who'd you play for?"

"Buffalo Bills and I went to the University of Miami!"

Cops continue to question him about the warrants throughout the stop ... but Parrish says he has no idea what they stem from, saying, "I'm, like, literally confused!"

Turns out, according to court docs, Parrish's ex-girlfriend alleges the 5-foot-9, 175-pound ex-NFL player wrote several threatening messages to her ... including a note that said, "You b*tches don't listen oh and make sure you tell your ugly a** daughter to watch out im commig for her haha, from your ex."

Parrish's ex-GF also alleges another note read, "Ima kill your stupid a** daughter."

Cops say they tried to serve Parrish with a restraining order, but when they received no answer at his door ... they requested the arrest warrants.

In the traffic stop -- Parrish, who couldn't have been more cooperative with officers -- was asked if he had any sort of dispute with a girl or girlfriend ... and he replied, "No! No!"