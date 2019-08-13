NFL's Roscoe Parrish Arrested, 'Written Threats To Kill'

Ex-University of Miami star and former Buffalo Bills receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kill somebody ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to jail records ... the 37-year-old was booked into Broward County Jail in Florida on felony charges of aggravated stalking-domestic violence and intimidation.

Unclear the details of his arrest ... we're working on it -- but jail records say Parrish made "written threats to kill."

Parrish was due in court Tuesday morning to face the charges -- jail records show $50,000 as the bail amount next to each charge.

Parrish was a 2nd-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2005 NFL Draft ... and had a solid 8-year career in the NFL, playing in 90 games.

Parrish was perhaps best known for his college career with the Hurricanes ... where he logged 1,355 receiving yards and 12 receiving TDs from 2002 to 2004.