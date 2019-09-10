Kevin O'Leary Boat Crash Victim's Kids Get Education Fund

Exclusive TMZ.com

There's a $20k education fund to help the children of the woman killed in the fatal Kevin O'Leary boat crash, and the campaign was set up by the son of the other victim killed in the incident.

Alex Poltash, whose father Gary died in the tragedy, is the man behind the GoFundMe for Suzana Brito's three children -- 12-year-old Liam, 11-year-old Ruby and 9-year-old Cash. Alex says the money is going into an education fund for the kids, and it's a way to carry on his dad's legacy.

The way Alex sees it ... his father was a true believer in the power of education, and the crowdfunding effort is an appropriate way to honor his pops, who was friends with Suzana.

We broke the story ... Kevin's boat was involved in a fatal crash last month on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada. Two people were killed and 3 others were injured.

Multiple sources with knowledge tell us, police are looking at whether the boat that was hit had its navigation lights on. Kevin insists they were not on, but we're told people on the other boat insist the lights were on, Kevin's boat was going too fast and the driver -- Kevin's wife -- wasn't paying proper attention.

Suzana, a 48-year-old single mother, died in the hospital after suffering horrific injuries in the wreck.