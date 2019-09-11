Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Ready for His Release from Prison

Play video content SplashNews.com

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino better carb-load before he gets outta prison this week ... 'cause his wife's hinting at what she's got in store for him, and it might be pretty physical.

The 'Jersey Shore' star's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, was out Wednesday in NJ, and a pap asked about any special plans she has for Thursday. That's when Mike gets released from prison after serving an 8-month sentence for tax evasion.

Remember, they got married last November and only had about 2 months to live as husband and wife before he checked into prison. They tied the knot at the ritzy Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ in front of family, friends ... and, of course, the whole 'Jersey Shore' gang too.

Fast-forward to now, seems Mike's 'GTL' sessions will have to take a backseat to Mrs. Sitch's plans ... cause she's ready for LOTS of quality time.