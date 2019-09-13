Tinashe Shuts Down Roc Nation Rumors, Sings Like an Angel

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tinashe is shutting down rumors that she signed with Roc Nation ... but it sure sounds like she's ready to make the move.

The singer was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood Thursday night, when we asked if it's true she's joining Jay-Z's company. She tells us she's an independent artist, so no ... she hasn't signed anything.

Tinashe's wording is very interesting, though ... because she seems to hint there's an offer out for her, but she's just not inking a deal until she puts out some music on her own first.

Even the notion of a big signing bonus couldn't sway her right now, she says ... but then makes it clear she'd be excited to work with the company that boasts artists like Rihanna in the future.

And, to drive home the point she's worthy of a Roc Nation contract ... Tinashe gives us a little sample of her talent.