Anti-Vaccine Protester Throws Apparent Menstrual Blood at CA Lawmakers

An anti-vaccine protester threw what appeared to be menstrual blood at California lawmakers days after the Governor signed 2 new bills into law that'll kick in next year.

A woman named Rebecca Lee Dalelio was arrested Friday afternoon inside the chambers of the California State Capitol building after cops say she threw something from what they described as a "feminine hygiene device containing what appeared to be blood."

A protester in the Senate gallery appears to have just thrown some red liquid substance onto the floor. It hit Sen. Hurtado and landed on some of the senators’ desks. The senators have left the floor. pic.twitter.com/wGbfcOEyHB — Ben Adler (@adlerben) September 14, 2019 @adlerben

She chucked the red, blood-like liquid down below from the upstairs balcony area ... where she and other anti-vaxxers were watching in silent protest as state senators wrapped up the last day of the legislative year with a vote on some last-minute measures.

The liquid -- which eyewitnesses say came from a menstrual cup -- splashed a few state senators, including Sen. Melissa Hurtado, as well as some documents and desks.

CA Sen. Hurtado splashed with liquid dumped from balcony by protestor of bill restricting exemption for vaccinating children. Senate leaves for caucus meeting. pic.twitter.com/lR8FgVpRuc — Patrick McGreevy (@mcgreevy99) September 14, 2019 @mcgreevy99

A video captured a woman screaming, "That's for the dead babies." The Senate session went into recess and concluded in private chambers shortly afterward. The video also shows a woman -- who's presumed to be Dalelio -- being escorted out into the hall by officers, where she continues her rant on dead babies, saying ... "Their blood is on your hands."

The incident starts around the 43:10 mark of the video, when the alleged blood-throwing took place.

The protest follows two California bills that were signed into law Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 ... and are meant to tighten regulations around doctors who write notes to exempt certain kids from vaccines at school.

If the doctors issue more than 5 exemptions in a year, public health officials can review the passes. Schools that fall below a certain level of vaccination rate are also subject to scrutiny.