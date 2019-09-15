Colin Kaepernick $90,000 Custom Pendant Being Auctioned For Charity

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's one of the coolest pieces of ice you'll ever see ... a jeweler made a custom diamond pendant of Colin Kaepernick kneeling -- and he's set to sell it for charity!!!

Moses The Jeweler in NYC created the piece ... and it's insane. TMZ Sports has learned it cost $90,000 to make, and it was produced with 18k yellow gold.

We're told it also has VVS hearts and arrow cut diamonds -- and took A YEAR to create.

Of course, the jewelry is a replication of the famous moment when Kaepernick first began kneeling for the national anthem as a member of the 49ers back in 2016.

We're told all of the profits that are made from the piece will be donated directly to the Know Your Rights Camp -- Colin's organization that preaches equality for all.

Bidding starts in a couple weeks ... with the starting price being set at $90k.