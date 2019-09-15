The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Dead at 75

Breaking News Getty

Ric Ocasek -- the frontman and lead singer of the rock band The Cars -- has died.

Police say Ocasek was discovered unresponsive Sunday at his townhouse in NYC, and was pronounced dead at the scene -- according to an NYPD spokesperson. It's unclear for now how he might've died. He was reportedly found in his bed by his estranged wife.

Ocasek started The Cars back in the '70s and made a name for themselves with their 1978 song "Just What I Needed." They went on to churn out a number of hits, including "My Best Friend's Girl," "Good Times Roll," "Bye Bye Love" and many others.

Their first Top 20 single, "Let's Go," arrived from their second album, "Candy-O" in '79, with other hits to follow such as "It's All I Can Do," "Double Life" and more. Their biggest hit to date, "Drive," peaked at Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped other charts as well.

The tune was prominently featured in the 1985 event Live Aid, where it was used as the background song in a montage depicting famine in Ethiopia.

The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year, where they reunited to perform at the induction ceremony.