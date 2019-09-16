Tyson Fury Gets 50 Stitches to Close Massive Gash after Otto Wallin Fight

Breaking News

Say what you will about Tyson Fury ... but the dude is tough as nails -- battling through a massive gash over his eye to beat Otto Wallin on Saturday ... and then getting 50 STITCHES after the fight!

Check out Tyson's before and after pics ... Fury had TWO gashes on his face -- one on his eyebrow and one on his eyelid.

Wallin opened up the bigger gash with a flush shot to Tyson's face in the 2nd round of their heavyweight championship fight in Vegas on Saturday.

Throughout the fight, Wallin targeted the wound -- and it took every drop of Vaseline in Nevada to keep the wound in check so Fury could continue fighting.

A second gash opened up later on ... and it REALLY seemed as if the ref and ringside doctor would stop the fight -- but somehow, they let Fury finish.

Fury ultimately won in a unanimous decision and went to the hospital right after the event -- where docs used 50 stitches to close him up.

Gotta say ... props to the docs -- they did a pretty great job!