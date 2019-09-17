Lyfe Jennings Defends His 'Slave' Song, Says It's Just Sex Talk

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lyfe Jennings says Charlamagne tha God and others who are crucifying his new song -- which invokes the word "slave" -- don't have a clue, 'cause it's just naughty sex talk.

We spoke with the R&B singer a few days after Charlamagne and comedian Amanda Seales teamed up on social media to put a spotlight on Lyfe's new tune, entitled "Slave." It's got some seemingly questionable lyrics, which CTG and AS mocked mercilessly.

For the record, Lyfe sings the following ... "Got your ass hoppin' like a frog / Got your legs shakin' like two wet dogs / This ain't the part we fall in love / This is the part we kiss and f**k." Then he explicitly mentions slaves, saying ... "I'm gon' beat it like a slave / So you don't run away / Got the whips and chains / Call me master."

In Charlamagne and Amanda's defense ... the lyrics are very explicit and references to beating slaves and whips and chains frankly do conjure up images of African slavery.

But, Lyfe's calling BS on that notion because he says they're completely off-base. In Lyfe's eyes, it's all about his intent ... and this was meant to be nothing more than an homage to BDSM, which the music video does make crystal clear.

He even tells us a very popular book-turned-movie inspired this track. We'll give ya 50 guesses.