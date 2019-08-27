Dave Chappelle Doesn't Believe Michael Jackson Accusers in New Stand-Up

Play video content Netflix

Dave Chappelle has worked Michael Jackson back into his stand-up -- and he's flat-out rejecting claims made by the accusers.

DC's new comedy special, "Sticks & Stones," just dropped on Netflix, and Dave had a few things to say about our society -- namely, celebrity cancel culture ... which he kicked off by defending MJ, saying he doesn't believe Wade Robson and James Safechuck ... the 2 accusers featured in the HBO doc.

Dave flat-out says, "I don't believe these motherf***ers" after describing part of their allegations in "Leaving Neverland" in graphic detail, calling the scenario "gross."

Chappelle doesn't get into exactly why he doesn't believe them, but he does jokingly note that he's a classic "victim-blamer" ... saying that if he'd heard Michael molested the kids, he'd wonder ... "Well, what were those kids wearing at the time?"

Dave goes on to joke ... IF Michael did in fact sexually abuse Wade and James, they should've felt honored and used it as bragging rights.

He also cracks ... "I know it seems harsh, but somebody's gotta teach these kids -- no such thing as a free trip to Hawaii. He's going to want to look at your butthole or something." Dave used a similar premise to joke about MJ in 2004, almost beat for beat.

Dave touched on A LOT of other topics pertaining to cancel culture (there's no shortage of content these days) ... taking time to defend Kevin Hart's LGBTQ moment ahead of the Oscars this year, going to bat for Louis C.K. again ... and addressing R. Kelly.

You might recall ... the producer for the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" told the media that Dave had refused to participate in her project. He sets the record straight though.

He says Dream Hampton casually asked him about appearing on 'Surviving' once, and never brought it up again ... which he completely forgot about until he saw her parading his name around in the press, suggesting he was hiding from the controversy.