Nick Jonas Rents Out Soldier Field for Birthday Football Game

There's a new Monster of the Midway ... Nick Jonas!

The pop star turned 27 this week ... but there wasn't a crazy Vegas bender -- instead, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra set up a touch football game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Nick says Priyanka set the whole thing up as a surprise -- organizing for more than 20 of his closest friends to hit the field in custom "NJ" jerseys. The game was dubbed "The JonasBowl" with the jumbotron reading, "Happy Birthday Nick!"

Among the people who showed ... Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin -- along with former Chicago Bears player Spice Adams.

Nick posted about the game ... saying, "I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul."

"My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."

"The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage."