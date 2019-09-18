Peter Weber Named as Next 'Bachelor' on Crazy Finale of 'BiP'

The "Bachelor in Paradise" finale was a fireworks show, and guess what -- we were right about ABC's next leading man -- plus the franchise aired the first same-sex engagement!!!

Hunky pilot Peter Weber -- who repeatedly scored with Hannah Brown in that windmill during last season's 'Bachelorette,' but ultimately got sent home -- is officially the next Bachelor ... so it was revealed on the 'BiP' finale.

"Pilot Pete" is ready for takeoff! We're talking one-on-one with the new @BachelorABC Peter Weber about what he learned from the @BacheloretteABC, the windmill and what he's looking for in his "dream girl." https://t.co/hkD1Ngi4PG pic.twitter.com/IjtgZ1sC0R — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 18, 2019 @GMA

Of course, we figured out what was up last week at LAX, when a film crew followed Peter around as he made his way through a terminal in his pilot gear. We asked him at the time if it was true ... but he just blushed his way up the escalator.

There were other headlines that came out after Tuesday's show -- notably, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty becoming one of 3 couples to pop the question ... making them the first same-sex couple to get engaged in the franchise's history.

Demi got on bended knee for Kristian, asking her hand in marriage on the beach. Kristian then returned the favor in front of a studio audience (pretaped, obviously prior to Tuesday's show). It was a sweet moment.

And now .... some backlash. Many fans criticized the show for NOT choosing Mike Johnson to be the next Bachelor -- he would've been the first black guy with that title. Of course, Rachel Lindsay made history a couple years back as the first black Bachelorette.