'Hustlers' Inspiration Samantha Barbash Rips Jennifer Lopez

'Hustlers' Real-Life Ramona Rips J Lo She Betrayed Me!!!

9/18/2019 6:50 AM PT
Box office numbers be damned, Jennifer Lopez failed in her "Hustlers" role because she didn't do her homework ... at least according to the real-life stripper who inspired J Lo's character.

We got Samantha Barbash in NYC Tuesday and she went nuclear about the deal that was NOT made before the movie was made. She claims a "Hustlers" producer, not Jennifer, contacted her to see if she would sign away her rights.

Samantha claims the offer was downright disrespectful, but ya gotta hear how she describes it -- especially if you know anything about Hermes handbags!

She's also pissed because J Lo never spoke to HER about playing HER -- and she thinks it shows in the movie. One scene in particular really rubbed Samantha the wrong way, and she walked out of the movie super early.

"Hustlers" grossed over $33 million in its opening weekend, and Samantha says that's just because people wanted to see J Lo on a stripper pole, which actually sounds like a perfectly good reason to buy a ticket.

Samantha thinks the wrong star was cast to play her ... and it should've been Cardi B.

