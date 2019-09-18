'Hustlers' Inspiration Samantha Barbash Rips Jennifer Lopez

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Box office numbers be damned, Jennifer Lopez failed in her "Hustlers" role because she didn't do her homework ... at least according to the real-life stripper who inspired J Lo's character.

We got Samantha Barbash in NYC Tuesday and she went nuclear about the deal that was NOT made before the movie was made. She claims a "Hustlers" producer, not Jennifer, contacted her to see if she would sign away her rights.

Samantha claims the offer was downright disrespectful, but ya gotta hear how she describes it -- especially if you know anything about Hermes handbags!

She's also pissed because J Lo never spoke to HER about playing HER -- and she thinks it shows in the movie. One scene in particular really rubbed Samantha the wrong way, and she walked out of the movie super early.

"Hustlers" grossed over $33 million in its opening weekend, and Samantha says that's just because people wanted to see J Lo on a stripper pole, which actually sounds like a perfectly good reason to buy a ticket.