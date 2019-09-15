J Lo Celebrates Premiere of Her Movie 'Hustlers'

World Red Eye

J Lo celebrated the premiere of her new movie "Hustlers" in grand J Lo fashion ... with back-to-back parties and a surprise trip to a Miami theater.

J Lo hit up South Beach Saturday night and partied at David Grutman's newest restaurant, Papi Steak. Grutman presented J Lo with a massive cake ... it's the second one she scored in 2 days. The first was courtesy of her fiance, A-Rod. BTW, the cake sounds delicious from Divine Delicacies cakes -- 5 tiers of chocolate -- Godiva and Nutella. And, there's vanilla rum, coconut, guava cream cheese and other stuff. That's what $4k will get ya.

After the party, she went to a nearby movie theater in nearby Miami Beach showing her flick and surprised everyone.

World Red Eye

The flick did well -- $32 mil projected for the weekend, and it's expected to come in second, behind "It Chapter Two." Her movie also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Julia Stiles.

BTW, seems like there's a party everyday for J Lo ... the shindigs for her 50th birthday went on longer than Nick Jonas and Priyanka's wedding.