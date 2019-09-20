Britney Spears Squirms at Sam Asghari's Award Show and Leaves Event

Play video content TMZ.com

Britney Spears looked like she wanted to be anywhere else after she arrived with her boyfriend to the Daytime Beauty Awards, so after a few photos ... she was outtie.

Britney and Sam Asghari showed up to the awards show Friday looking stylish as they got out of their SUV, but as they walked up to take pics it appeared Brit immediately grew uncomfortable.

After a few seconds of cameras clicking and flashing, Spears said to her publicist ... "I just want to go."

She stuck around for a few more shots and forced smiles, but seemed to be urging Sam to keep moving ... until she finally had enough and said she was leaving.

Asghari -- who's being honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness -- had to reverse his course and walk her back to their SUV, where she got in and left.

Of course, this comes in the midst of a family showdown in court over Britney's conservatorship. As we told you ... a "fireworks show" was expected this week, but as of now things are still up in air.