Britney Spears' Father Cleared of Alleged Abuse of Grandson

TMZ/Getty

Britney Spears' father will not face criminal charges after Kevin Federline accused him of abusing Britney's 13-year-old son.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office says they found insufficient evidence to charge Jamie Spears after investigating Kevin's claim Jamie had roughed up Sean.

You'll recall ... Kevin alleged to cops Jamie broke down a door on August 24 to get to his grandson and grabbed him by his arms. The Sheriff's Dept. investigated and turned over its findings to the D.A.'s Office.

A lot's changed in Britney's world since Kevin made the allegation. While he was under investigation, Jamie said he needed to step aside from some of his duties as Britney's conservator. He filed docs to put Brit's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator until at least January 2020.

Jamie said he needed to make the change due to his personal health issues -- but clearly the fact Kevin got a restraining order forcing Jamie to stay away from Britney's children ... would also hamper his duties to care for her.