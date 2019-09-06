Jamie Spears Asking to Temporarily Step Down as Britney's Conservator

Exclusive Getty

Jamie Spears wants out as his daughter's conservator, at least through January 20, 2020.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Jamie is asking "to temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship ... due to personal health reasons."

Jamie wants a temporary conservator ... Jodi Montgomery, whom he describes as Britney's care manager over the last year ... who he says has the ability to take on the responsibilities.

According to the docs, Jamie is asking the judge to give Montgomery the same powers he has, which includes --

1. The power to restrict or limit visitors by any means.

2. The power to retain caretakers and security for Britney on a 24-hour basis.

3. The power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders.

4. The power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and to have full access to her medical and psychiatric records.

Montgomery has already consented to act as the temporary conservator.

Jamie wants a hearing expedited to next Monday. He also indicated Britney is "able but unwilling" to attend the hearing. He also says she does not want to contest the proceeding and does not object to temporarily appointing Montgomery as conservator.