Kevin Federline May Make Play to Oust Jamie Spears from Conservatorship

Exclusive Getty Composite

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship with Jamie Spears at the helm for 11 years, but sources connected with the singer believe Kevin Federline could make a move to get Jamie removed ... in the wake of the incident between Jamie and Britney's 13-year-old son.

As we reported, Jamie is now under criminal investigation for allegedly breaking a door down and putting his hands on Sean. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Jamie from having contact with Jayden and Sean.

Certain members of Britney's team believe Kevin might go to the judge overseeing the conservatorship and ask to remove Jamie because he's ultimately responsible for the welfare of the children -- since he oversees their mom -- children with whom he's temporarily prohibited from having any contact.

Our Britney sources believe Jamie is secure in his role for one reason ... there's really no one else who can handle it. The judges associated with the conservatorship over the years have acknowledged Jamie righted the ship when Britney was at her worst -- in danger of losing custody, bleeding money and extremely unstable. Britney is now flush with cash, has joint custody and by all rights is considered a good parent.

As one Britney source put it ... "Jamie certainly has his flaws, but everyone knows he's done a good job and there's no one else who can do it."