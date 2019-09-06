Britney Spears' Mother Will Be in Court Over Conservatorship
Britney Spears Mom Says, Not So Fast, Jamie ... I'll Be In Court
9/6/2019 11:27 AM PT
Jamie Spears wants a judge to let him take a breather for a few months as Britney's conservator and put one of his people in his place -- temporarily -- but we've learned Britney's mom appears to have different ideas ... TMZ has learned.
Lynne's lawyer, Gladstone Jones, tells us he and Lynne will be in court next week for Jamie's hearing. Gladstone will not say if they will challenge Jamie, but it's not hard to read the tea leaves.
Lynne was on board with the "Free Britney" social media campaign against Jamie earlier this year -- that escalated into real-life protests, and even celeb shout-outs onstage. Some people online accused Jamie of forcing Britney into a mental health facility against her will. BTW ... that didn't happen -- it would be a crime for a facility to allow that, and Britney was coming and going as she wished during her stay.
Nevertheless ... as we reported, Lynne asked the judge in the conservatorship case to involve her in the process -- especially with respect to medical issues. She also reconnected with Britney and stayed at her home during the whole social media campaign.
Jones would not say if Lynne will challenge Jamie's latest move, and even ask the judge to appoint her conservator. If that were to happen, Lynne would almost certainly have to move from her home in Louisiana to SoCal. It's a 24/7 job.
TMZ broke the story ... Jamie is asking the judge to let him step down as conservator while he deals with medical issues. He wants to resume as conservator next January. One thing he's not saying in his legal docs -- he's been temporarily barred from having any contact with Britney's kids after an altercation with 13-year-old Sean. Police are investigating.
40 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.