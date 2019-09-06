Britney Spears' Mother Will Be in Court Over Conservatorship

Exclusive Getty Composite

Jamie Spears wants a judge to let him take a breather for a few months as Britney's conservator and put one of his people in his place -- temporarily -- but we've learned Britney's mom appears to have different ideas ... TMZ has learned.

Lynne's lawyer, Gladstone Jones, tells us he and Lynne will be in court next week for Jamie's hearing. Gladstone will not say if they will challenge Jamie, but it's not hard to read the tea leaves.

Lynne was on board with the "Free Britney" social media campaign against Jamie earlier this year -- that escalated into real-life protests, and even celeb shout-outs onstage. Some people online accused Jamie of forcing Britney into a mental health facility against her will. BTW ... that didn't happen -- it would be a crime for a facility to allow that, and Britney was coming and going as she wished during her stay.

Jones would not say if Lynne will challenge Jamie's latest move, and even ask the judge to appoint her conservator. If that were to happen, Lynne would almost certainly have to move from her home in Louisiana to SoCal. It's a 24/7 job.