Jennifer Lopez Brings Back Iconic Dress for Versace Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez is here with a flashback Friday for the ages ... bringing back THAT dress -- y'know the one from the 2000 Grammys, and this time it stole the show at Milan Fashion Week.

J Lo hit the runway at Versace's Spring 2020 show Friday in a recreated version of her iconic Versace grown from nearly 2 decades ago, resurrecting one of the most memorable fashion statements in history.

Jenny rocked the throwback look with Donatella Versace walking her down the runway ... and the crowd went absolutely bonkers. Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor.

Getty

Easy to see why J Lo got a standing O in Milan ... she's every bit as stunning in the plunging green dress as she was back in the day, showing off her flawless figure and leaving little to the imagination.