Mike 'The Situation' Says Life After Prison is all Gym Tan Laundry

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is getting back to his old ways now that he's out of prison ... and you know what that means ... GTL!!!

Sitch was out in New York City Friday afternoon and "Jersey Shore" cameras were rolling as he and his wife, Lauren, ran into some old friends ... the first time we've seen Mike in public since getting outta prison.

Situation says he's pumped to be back in the Big Apple ... as for how he's passing the time as a free man, Mike unleashes his famous "Jersey Shore" catchphrase.

Yes, GTL is officially back, baby!!! Still, it looks like Mike's been going heavy on the G and L, and not so much on the T.

Mike's been on the outside for a little more than a week after spending 8 months behind bars for tax evasion ... and now he's focused on growing his clothing biz.