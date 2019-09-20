Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg On the Move in New York City

I'm Not Gonna Feel Sorry for Myself

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is walking the walk and talking the talk ... showing everyone she's in the game of life.

RBG got a little help from security but also walked without assistance Thursday in NYC as she entered the 92nd Street Y cultural center.

She spoke to the crowd -- something she's been doing with some frequency after her 4th bout with cancer.

The night before, Ginsburg spoke at the Yale Club and told the crowd, "This latest has been my fourth cancer battle and I found each time that when I'm active I'm much better than if I'm just lying about and feeling sorry for myself."

She's repeatedly said she will stay on the Court as long as she's mentally agile.