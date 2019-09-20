'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56 from Breast Cancer

Breaking News Getty

Suzanne Whang, the woman whose voice and face opened "House Hunters" episodes for nearly a decade, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Suzanne's partner, Jeff Vezain, said he was by her side when she passed Thursday evening, at 7:20 PM, at their Los Angeles home. Suzanne had been diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago but, in a Facebook post, Jeff said she always confronted it with "courage, humor, determination and optimism."

Suzanne became an HGTV fan favorite during her 9 years hosting episodes of the immensely popular "House Hunters" series. She was also an actress with supporting roles on countless TV movies and TV series, including, "General Hospital," "Criminal Minds," and "NYPD Blue."

Suzanne most notably played manicurist Polly Nguyen on 4 seasons of "Las Vegas."

She had an undergraduate psychology degree from Yale University and a masters from Brown University and was a published author, but Suzanne poured her energy and spirit into a vast array of fields. She was also a radio host, producer, political activist and a minister.

Jeff said she would "prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned."

Suzanne was 56.