Area 51 Dance Party Does Not Attract Big Crowds or Aliens

Getty

This whole Area 51 thing kinda fizzled, but at least unseen aliens could enjoy a small, freaky dance party.

DJ/producer Paul Oakenfold performed at a festival called Storm Area 51 Basecamp. Thing is ... it wasn't anywhere near Area 51 Alien Center. Event organizers bailed on that idea and brought a free music festival to Vegas.

The dance party was a separate, 2-day event held at the Alien Research Center ... a souvenir shop 100 miles out of Vegas. Before the dance party, there was a screening of the movie, "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers."

Getty

The original plan was for millions of people to storm Area 51 to "see them aliens." Millions didn't show up ... not even close -- more like a light sprinkle.