Philly Man Saves Babies In Fire, 'We Was Catching Them, Unlike Nelson Agholor'

9/23/2019 8:10 AM PT
A Philadelphia man heroically saved a bunch of children from a burning building on Sunday ... and used his 15 minutes of fame to hilariously roast the hell outta Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor.

The man -- Hakim Law -- says he was walking down the street in West Philly around 2 AM when he noticed flames coming out of a 2nd story apartment building window ... and sprang into action.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Law told CBS 3 in Philly.

But, what the dude said after that has to be considered an all-time best local sports news quote ... with Law taking a huge shot at the Philly WR when explaining his heroic actions.

“My man just started throwing babies out ... and we was catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”

DAMN.

Of course, the man is referring to Agholor dropping a major 3rd-down pass and coughing up a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Lions (he did catch 2 TDs, though) ... and the dude ain't over it even after saving lives.

Maybe the Eagles should give this guy a shot ... we know he's got hands!

