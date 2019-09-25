Bella Hadid Struts Paris Runway in Lingerie with Butt Cutouts

Getty

Bella Hadid is turning heads at breakneck speeds in Paris ... which tends to happen when her ass is literally hanging out on a catwalk.

The model strutted down the runway Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week in a cropped blazer and sheer bodysuit -- with the most eye-catching part being her black briefs and butt cutouts.

Fair to say fans of the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 line got an eyeful.

Another cool feature in Bella's outfit ... butt-length chains that dangled from her hair bun. You'd think Bella's sultry outfit couldn't possibly be upstaged ... but you'd be dead wrong.

Give it up for this guy who stormed down the runway in knee-high boots, looking like he was about to ready to open a can of whoop ass.

20-year-old German model Leon Dame's runway stomp was so fierce he easily became the talk of the night ... with this video going viral. Derek Zoolander would be proud.