Eli Manning's Still Giants' Team Leader, Says WR Darius Slayton
9/26/2019 6:11 AM PT
Eli Manning ain't the Giants starting QB anymore ... but he's still the team's leader, so says NYG WR Darius Slayton, who tells TMZ Sports the future HOFer is still a critical member of the squad.
Slayton -- a rookie out of Auburn who was taken in the 5th round of this years NFL Draft -- played in his 1st NFL game Sunday ... catching 3 balls for 82 yards (he also made a critical block on Evan Engrams 75 yard TD reception).
We talked to Darius on Tuesday ... and he told us even though it's Daniel Jones receiving the adulation, Eli's been a great teammate and a massive presence in the locker room.
"I think he's been a real pro. Honestly, from the day they announced it until now, he's been the same guy. He's came in, I think he's really tried to help [Daniel Jones] get ready week in, week out because obviously you can't replace 16 years of experience," Slayton told us.
"There's no way we can learn everything he knows in a matter of months. He still plays a pivotal role in this team and it's a blessing to have a guy like that around."
Darius -- who's only been around the Giants organization for a few months -- says Eli might not be under center anymore on Sundays, but he's still a valuable piece of the NYG ... and someone whose contributions to New York will be remembered long after Manning hangs up his cleats.
"He's still a big leader around here. He's still Eli Manning now. He's got rings, he's all over the facility. It's really important for a guy like that to be involved and be part of the team. I don't think he'll be forgotten around here anytime soon."
