Daniel Jones Can Take Giants To Playoffs This Year, Says Tiki Barber

The 1-2 NY Giants can make the playoffs THIS YEAR with rookie Daniel Jones at quarterback ... so says G-Men legend Tiki Barber.

That's shocking ... the NYG were arguably the 2nd worst team (s/o Fins) over the first 2 weeks of the season -- going 0-2 -- and getting outscored 63-31.

But that's before the 22 year-old 6th overall pick Daniel Jones made his 1st career start and LIT UP the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

Jones' was 23-for-36 with 336 yards and 2 TD passes ... he also had 2 rushing TD's. The Giants won 32-31.

So, with DJ at the helm, we asked Tiki if it was impossible to think the Giants could make the playoffs ... and listen up, Giants fans.

"No, it's not impossible."

Barber says with all the players getting hurt -- especially star QB's (see Drew Brees) -- NY could find itself in a position to make the postseason.

"There may be an opportunity. Injuries play such a big part of it. You just gotta keep plugging forward if you're a Giants fan, you're this Giants team, and be ready if the opportunity should come."

Still, lets be real ... if the Giants squeaked into the playoffs, they're not winning any Super Bowls this season.

But in the future ... hell yeah, DJ's good enough to win some rings.

"Down the line, could I see Daniel Jones as a Super Bowl caliber QB? Absolutely. He's got all the intangible. He's got all the skill sets. His arm is big. He's got touch. He's smart. He makes really good decisions," Barber says.