Master P Calls for Saints to Sign Colin Kaepernick After Drew Brees Injury

Master P says there's one guy who can save the Saints from failing without Drew Brees ... and that guy is COLIN KAEPERNICK.

New Orleans is in need of some QB help after the 12-time Pro Bowler went down with a thumb injury this past week ... leaving Teddy Bridgewater to take the reigns under center for at least several weeks.

TMZ Sports spoke with the NOLA legend about the state of his team on Tuesday ... and while he insists they'll "be back," he knows a guy who can help out big time.

"Kap, we need you." Percy tells us out in NYC. "I'm going home to let him know that right now. We need Kap!!"

Of course, the controversial QB's name has been thrown around with many starting QBs going down in the first 2 weeks of the season -- from Brees to Ben Roethlisberger to Sam Darnold.

We know Kap's ready ... he's been training like a maniac and has been posting workout vids proving he's still got it.