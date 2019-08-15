Audio of Jay-Z Confronted by Charlamagne Over Colin Kaepernick

Play video content Exclusive

Jay-Z defended his decision to partner with the NFL by saying he's past the kneeling protest and onto bigger things.

TMZ Sports obtained audio of the entire meeting Wednesday between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Jay-Z and members of the media.

Charlamagne tha God kicked off the meeting with the question on everyone's mind ... how do you partner with the league when Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job?

Jay's response -- the kneeling protest was never about Kaepernick's employment ... it was about police brutality. He went on to say he's past the kneeling protest, saying the options are clear -- "Reaching millions and millions of people or [protesting] Colin not having a job." He says by choosing to partner with the NFL on social justice issues, he's choosing the former.

What's more ... Jay said in response to the question, "Would you kneel or would you stand? ... "I think we're past kneeling."

Jay-Z says the task at hand is using the NFL's resources to change the culture of policing. He says there are 2 parts to protest -- first taking a stand, which Colin did, and then getting the company [the NFL] to say, "I hear you."

