Plaxico Burress Says Eli Manning Isn't Done, Can See Him Playing For Jags

"I don't think that he's done. I can see him in Jacksonville."

Plaxico Burress says he's envisioning a Tom Coughlin-Eli Manning reunion down in Florida ... telling TMZ Sports he's predicting Eli could end up on the Jags at some point this season.

"I don't believe that No. 10 is done," Eli's former favorite receiver says ... "I could see him down in Jacksonville reuniting with the great Tom Coughlin."

Of course, all the stars are aligning to make the move happen. The Jags' starter, Nick Foles, is injured ... and Manning's just been benched in NY for first-round pick Daniel Jones.

Plaxico tells us it just makes sense for Eli to leave New York now, saying, "I would be really happy for him to see that happen."

"I know that the fire still burns for him to go out and compete and to play this game," Burress added.

"I think that his time over in New York may be over, but as far as going somewhere else and playing football, I believe that he can still do that."

