Ninja Unmasked On 'The Masked Singer,' After Belting Out 'Old Town Road'

A Ninja lost his mask on last night's episode of "The Masked Singer" ... and it was all after an Ice Cream-headed rendition of the biggest song of all-time.

Of course, the Ninja we're talking about is the ultra-famous professional gamer ... and he tried his hand last night at being the new Lil Nas X, performing "Old Town Road," and we're not professional judges, but the whole thing looked pretty awesome to us.

Good news for Ninja is that judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong were rocking out to the over-the-top elaborate performance, and freaked out when he was unmasked (they're fans).

Bad news for Ninja is that those same judges and the fans (ouch) voted him as the worst singer of the week, which is why his mask was removed, and his butt was kicked off.

Looked fun though, and don't feel too bad for Ninja ... HE STILL MAKES (a reported) $500k A MONTH PLAYING FREAKIN' VIDEO GAMES.