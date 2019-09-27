Felicity Huffman's Daughter Won't Be Barred from Taking Another SAT Test

Exclusive Getty

Felicity Huffman's daughter will get a second bite of the apple -- as in she can take another SAT test -- because there's no proof she was involved in rigging the first one she took.

As we extensively reported, Felicity paid Rick Singer $15k to get a proctor to cheat up daughter Sophia's SAT score. The proctor gave Sophia extra time to take the exam and then fixed some of the wrong answers. For that, Felicity pled guilty to a felony and will serve 14 days.

We've heard Sophia wants to go to college and must take a legit SAT test. Here's the thing ... the College Board security policy states, "College Board will prohibit individuals from taking the SAT ... when we conclude they have deliberately gained or attempted to gain or share an unfair advantage on any College Board test, or otherwise threatened the integrity of the test."

So far, everyone who has looked at Felicity's case has concluded Sophia was in the dark. There is one thing ... up to this point, authorities have looked at the players in the case with an eye toward criminal prosecution. There is no proof -- certainly beyond a reasonable doubt -- that Sophia knew what was going down. As such, there'd be no reason she couldn't take another SAT test.