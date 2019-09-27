Eagles Fan Shows Off Glorious Phanatic Belly Button Tattoo At Packers Game
9/27/2019 6:55 AM PT
A shirtless Philadelphia fan showed off the most incredible belly button tat ever during the Eagles-Packers game Thursday night ... and WE CAN NOT STOP STARING!!!
The ink is glorious ... it's a drawing of the Phillies' famous mascot, Phillie Phanatic, and because it fits so perfectly on the guy's stomach -- it's entrancing.
The face of the Phanatic lines up with the man's belly button ... which means where the mascot's nose goes, there's nothing but a black hole.
It's seriously hilarious.
The guy is clearly a huge Philadelphia sports fan ... he's also got ink of a green eagle and a banner with "1776" and "Philadelphia" on his chest.
In fact, the dude's tats were so awesome ... he got airtime during Fox's broadcast of "Thursday Night Football"!!!
By the way, the guy definitely left Lambeau Field happy ... the Eagles scored a huge win over the Pack -- and evened up their record to 2-2.
Here's to hoping new ink is on the way to celebrate!!!
