Dwayne Haskins Can't Start Vs. Patriots, He Isn't Ready, Says Joe Theismann

Dwayne Haskins needs to go back to the bench, now ... 'cause Redskins legend Joe Theismann says the rookie QB ain't ready to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

The 22 year old rookie out of Ohio State -- the 15th pick in this years draft -- was thrown into the Skins-Giants game in the 2nd quarter ... and things didn't exactly go smoothly.

Haskins was 9 for 17 for 107 yards ... and he threw 3 Interceptions. The Redskins lost 24-3.

That was against the mediocre New York Giants ... with the undefeated New England Patriots -- and their hellacious defense -- coming into town this week, Redskins legend Joe Theismann says DH can't start at QB.

"You cannot start him against the New England Patriots. You can't start Dwayne Haskins against the New England Patriots. I mean, it can't happen. It wouldn't be good for him, it wouldn't be good for the franchise, it wouldn't be good for football for crying out loud."

Joe says he's seen all-time greats play bad in the beginning ... so just 'cause Haskins struggled, doesn't mean he won't be a star in the future.

"I go all the way back to Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning's rookie season, he threw 29 interceptions. And you just have to be committed to somebody and realize that it takes time to play this position."

Joe also says the Redskins problems go a lot deeper than QB.

"What bothers me more than anything was the undisciplined nature," Theismann says.

"The penalties that we got. The off sides. The continuing holding by the offensive line. Those are my concerns, besides Dwayne."

"So if you're a Redskins fan, it isn't just the quarterback position, Case missing people open, Dwayne having to go in and play and not really looking like he'd be able to handle it at this moment. But it's those other things that really have got me concerned."