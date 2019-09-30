NFL's Vontaze Burfict Suspended Rest of Season ... After Violent Hit

Breaking News Getty

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's vicious hit on Jack Doyle has landed him a season-ending suspension ... the league announced on Monday.

Burfict -- who has a history of dirty plays -- was ejected from Sunday's game after hitting the Colts player with a helmet-to-helmet tackle.

The NFL handed down the severe punishment on Monday ... with VP of football operations saying in a letter to Burfict straight-up, “There were no mitigating circumstances on this play."

"Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.”

The suspension is an NFL record for one violent play. Burfict has been suspended multiple times as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, which also contributed to the punishment.

“Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”

“Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.”