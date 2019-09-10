Raiders' Gareon Conley, 'X-Rays Came Out Good, I'll Play Next Week'

Play video content Exclusive

Great news!!!

Oakland Raiders star cornerback Gareon Conley tells TMZ Sports the X-rays on his neck, following that scary injury on "Monday Night Football," came out good ... and he expects to play next week!

Conley was laid out on the field for roughly 10 minutes after suffering a neck injury while trying to tackle Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

It appeared Conley took heavy impact from hard-hitting Raiders' teammate Johnathan Abram -- who assisted on the tackle. Conley was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

We reached out to Conley's camp on Tuesday to see how he was doing, and he sent us back a video telling us he got great news from the doctors!

"I had X-rays and everything on my neck. Everything came out good," Conley says ... "So, I'll be ready to play next week, man. I'm good!"

Conley also thanked all of the fans who kept him in their thoughts and prayers.

The Raiders dominated the Broncos on 'MNF' earning their first win of the 2019 season.