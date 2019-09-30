Phil Collins Falls Backward During Charlotte Concert

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Phil Collins is living proof his Not Dead Yet tour is an accurate measure of his physical well-being, because he's still kicking after taking a nasty backward fall.

Phil was performing at his Not Dead Yet Tour Sunday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. In between songs, the 68-year-old singer walked over to a chair with an assist from a cane. He was eager to enjoy a front-row seat to his son's sick drum solo.

Problem was ... Phil's momentum took him backward. As you can see and hear in the video ... the audience gasped in shock while stage crew members ran over to help him up.