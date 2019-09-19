Eddie Money Renewed Vows with Wife 7 Months Before Death

Exclusive

Eddie Money really did have 2 tickets to paradise when he eloped 30 years ago with his wife, but the rock star managed to fulfill a lifelong dream to exchange church vows ... before he passed away.

Eddie and his wife, Laurie, renewed their vows back on February 7 at the California Community Church in the San Fernando Valley. The couple kept it a private ceremony, strictly for immediate family.

Play video content AXS TV

Laurie wore a Bob Mackie-designed wedding dress she had intended to wear when they eloped to Mexico in 1989 -- but the dress took 3 months to make. Turned out they didn't need it anyway because they ditched all formal wear for the beach ceremony.

The couple talked about exchanging vows in a church for YEARS but after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last fall, they finally formalized plans. The timing was perfect ... because just 3 months later, Eddie would also need to undergo a heart valve procedure.

Sadly, complications associated with his heart valve procedure led to his death last week.

The Money family tells TMZ ... they're thankful to all fans around the world who played Eddie's songs to celebrate his life and music after his passing. The family also set up the Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund at USC's Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.